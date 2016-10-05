Benny Howell: Gloucestershire all-rounder signs new contract

  Cricket
Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell
Benny Howell scored 150 runs in addition to his 24 wickets to help Gloucestershire reach the T20 Blast quarter-finals

Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Championship Division Two county until 2019.

Howell was the club's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this summer, with 24 at an average of 16.04.

The 28-year-old will join up with Bangladesh Premier League side Khulna Titans in November, despite warnings about the security of western players.

"We are a club on the up and I want to be a part of that," he said.

"I love playing with this group of players and I believe we can win more trophies together."

