England seal four-wicket win in lone warm-up game in Bangladesh

Jos Buttler is captaining England's one-day side in Bangladesh

Tour match, Fatullah BCB Select XI 309-9 (50 overs): Kayes 121, Mushfiqur 51, Woakes 3-52 England 313-6 (46.1 overs): Buttler 80*, Moeen 70 England won by four wickets Scorecard

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali guided England to a four-wicket victory in their only warm-up game before the one-day series in Bangladesh.

Captain Buttler made an unbeaten 80 and Moeen 70 in a stand of 139 as England chased 310 to beat a Bangladesh Cricket Board Select XI in Fatullah.

Imrul Kayes hit 121 from 91 balls and Bangladesh Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim 51 in the hosts' 309-9.

England face Bangladesh in the first one-day international on Friday.

The three-match one-day series is followed by two Tests, starting on 20 October.

Buttler in majestic form

James Vince struck 48 off 39 balls, dominating an opening stand of 72 with Jason Roy, who made 28, before both fell to Ebadat Hossain.

Vince was promoted up the order in place of Alex Hales, who, along with captain Eoin Morgan, opted not to tour over concerns about security.

The uncapped Ben Duckett hit 29 before being bowled when his bat flew out of his hands as he attempted a reverse sweep.

Moeen, who came to the crease at 170-5, hit eight fours off 51 balls, while Buttler's 64-ball innings included three fours and four sixes as England reached their target with 23 balls to spare.

Tough work for England's bowlers

Kayes hit 11 fours and six sixes in his 121 from 91 balls in sweltering conditions.

When the left-handed opener was bowled by David Willey, it left the BCB on 191-3 with 21 overs remaining.

Adil Rashid, who controversially missed Yorkshire's final County Championship game of the season last month, was the most expensive of the England bowlers, taking 1-76 in his 10 overs.

However, Chris Woakes, Willey and Ben Stokes, took regular wickets to restrict the flow of runs despite Nasir Hossain's 46.

PCA advises players not to travel to Bangladesh

England's tour is taking place despite security concerns, after the England and Wales Cricket Board carried out a security review following a series of deadly attacks.

However, the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) is advising players not to travel to play in the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 competition, which starts on 4 November.

Among the English players expected to take part this year are Essex's Ravi Bopara, Sussex's Tymal Mills, Nottinghamshire's Riki Wessels and Samit Patel, and Northamptonshire's Josh Cobb and Richard Gleeson.

PCA chief executive David Leatherdale said: "The latest advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is that there is a heightened risk of further terrorist attacks against westerners.

"Visitors to the country should remain vigilant, monitor local and social media and follow any specific advice from local security authorities to avoid certain areas.

"In those circumstances the PCA is advising its members not to travel to Bangladesh to play in the BPL."