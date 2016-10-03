Chris Nash: Sussex batsman awarded testimonial year

Chris Nash
Chris Nash made 1,256 runs for Sussex in the Championship last season

Batsman Chris Nash has been awarded a testimonial year by Sussex in 2017.

The 33-year-old joined the club aged eight, made his debut in 2002 and has scored over 10,000 first-class runs.

Nash said: "To be awarded a testimonial year with Sussex is a huge privilege. It was always my dream to play first-team cricket here.

"To have played over 400 games, won trophies and have a lot of personal success is something my family and I are very proud of.

The Cuckfield-born batsman was a member of the team that won the Championship title in 2006 and 2007, one-day trophies in 2006, 2008 and 2009, and the Twenty20 Cup in 2009.

Sussex's chairman Jim May said: "Chris Nash has been a tremendous player for Sussex over many years.

"His ability to play a major part in all competitions makes him a very valued cricketer."

