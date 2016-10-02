England women train on Jamaica beach ahead of Hurricane Matthew

England's women are in Jamaica for a five match ODI series against West Indies

England women's ODI series in West Indies Venues: Trelawny Stadium (8 & 10 Oct); Sabina Park (14, 16 & 19 Oct) Start time: 15:30 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

England's women were forced to train on the beach ahead of their one-day international series in Jamaica because of the advance of Hurricane Matthew.

The squad arrived in Montego Bay in north Jamaica on Friday for their five-match series against West Indies.

Hurricane Matthew is expected to hit the island on Monday, with flash floods and winds of up to 150mph anticipated.

"The main thing to stress is that we are being looked after and that we are safe," captain Heather Knight said.

"It is a worrying time for the Jamaican population, and we all hope that the local community stays safe over the next couple of days," she told the England and Wales Cricket Board's website.

"Training at the ground has been cancelled as defensive measures are installed across the island, but we have been able to get a good gym session in, along with some fielding practice on the beach."

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor, a Jamaican, tweeted a message of support as Jamaica and Haiti prepared for the strongest hurricane in almost a decade.

England's first match is scheduled to begin on 8 October at the Trelawny Stadium in Montego Bay, also the venue for the second game two days later.

The series then moves to Jamaica's famous Sabina Park venue in the capital Kingston for the last three ODIs, which count towards the ICC Women's Championship.

Should they win all three of those games, Knight's side would join Australia in clinching qualification for next year's Women's World Cup in England.

