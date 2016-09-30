Recordo Gordon: Warwickshire release fast bowler after five years at Edgbaston

Jamiaca-born Recordo Gordon played Birmingham League cricket for Moseley and Minor Counties for Herefordshire before joining the Bears in 2013

Warwickshire have released fast bowler Recordo Gordon after five years' service to the Birmingham-based club.

Jamaica-born Gordon, 24, part of the Bears teams that won the T20 Blast in 2014 and One-Day Cup this season, has not had his contract renewed after reaching the end of his current deal.

He made only five County Championship appearances following his first-class debut in April 2013.

But he was a regular one-day player, appearing most often in T20 cricket.

He played in five T20 group games, as well as the quarter-final win away to Essex in 2014, then 13 of the 14 group games when the Bears again made the final in 2015 but, on each occasion, he was not chosen to play on Finals Day.

Often used as a death bowler, he played a further six T20 matches this season and took his tally of One-Day Cup group game appearances to 12, but not being required at Lord's.

Gordon, who first represented the Bears at under-15 level, signed for Warwickshire ahead of the 2012 season, having come through their Development of Excellence programme.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the last five years representing my home county and playing with so many fantastic cricketers," he said.

"I'd like thank Warwickshire for giving me the opportunity to become a professional cricketer."