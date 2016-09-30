Craig Cachopa: Sussex batsman released early from contract to return to New Zealand

Former New Zealand Under-19 captain Craig Cachopa also featured as wicketkeeper for Sussex in the T20 Blast

Batsman Craig Cachopa has been released a year early from his Sussex contract for personal reasons and will return to New Zealand to rest minor injuries.

The 24-year-old's exit comes six months after he signed a one-year contract extension, which was to keep him at Hove until the end of the 2017 season.

He played 16 Championship matches for Sussex and 43 games across the T20 and one-day competitions since July 2014.

He averaged 27.18 with a strike rate of 136.79 in the T20 Blast.