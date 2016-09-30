Durham: Stuart Poynter and Barry McCarthy agree new contracts

From the section

Stuart Poynter and Barry McCarthy played for Ireland against South Africa last week

Ireland internationals Stuart Poynter and Barry McCarthy have both signed new two-year deals with Durham.

Wicketkeeper Poynter, 25, joined from Warwickshire in 2014 after starting his career at Middlesex and made his first-class debut for the county this summer.

Bowler McCarthy, 24, took 20 first-class wickets this season, including his first five-wicket haul in a game against Lancashire in May.

Durham finished fourth in County Championship Division One this season.