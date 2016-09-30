Durham: Stuart Poynter and Barry McCarthy agree new contracts
Ireland internationals Stuart Poynter and Barry McCarthy have both signed new two-year deals with Durham.
Wicketkeeper Poynter, 25, joined from Warwickshire in 2014 after starting his career at Middlesex and made his first-class debut for the county this summer.
Bowler McCarthy, 24, took 20 first-class wickets this season, including his first five-wicket haul in a game against Lancashire in May.
Durham finished fourth in County Championship Division One this season.