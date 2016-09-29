James Anderson and Mark Wood out of England's tour to Bangladesh

James Anderson has played 119 Tests for England

England bowlers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been ruled out of next month's tour to Bangladesh after a recurrence of recent injuries.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, has not played since the fourth Test loss to Pakistan in August because of a damaged shoulder.

Durham paceman Wood, 26, has been having treatment for an ankle injury.

England play three one-day internationals and two Tests on the tour, for which they leave on Thursday.

The first ODI takes place in Mirpur on 7 October, with the opening Test in Chittagong starting on 20 October.

Wood was named in both squads while Lancashire's Anderson, 34, was due to play only in the Tests.

Nottinghamshire's Jake Ball, 25, has been called up to the Test squad, and selectors will consider a further addition at a later date.

Middlesex's Steven Finn, 27, has been added to the ODI squad.

Anderson, who missed two Tests against South Africa last year with a calf problem, suffered a stress fracture of the right shoulder in the third Test draw against Sri Lanka at Lord's in June.

He was subsequently not selected for the first Test against Pakistan despite declaring himself fit, a row captain Alastair Cook called a "messy affair".

Anderson, who has taken 463 Test wickets, was rested when England last toured Bangladesh in 2010.

He hopes to be fit for the five-Test tour of India, which begins on 9 November.

Analysis

BBC Sport cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew:

Anderson's injury was widely reported this morning, but Wood's withdrawal, also due to a recurrence of a previous problem - his left ankle - comes as a surprise and a disappointment.

This will be a tough enough series anyway without losing two men whose skill and experience in Anderson's case, and pace in Wood's, would have made a difference in the benign conditions England can expect in Bangladesh.

Both players hope to be available for the India Test series that follows.