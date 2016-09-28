Nathan Buck: Northants sign paceman from Lancashire on three-year deal

  • From the section Cricket
Nathan Buck
Nathan Buck represented England Lions earlier in his career

Northamptonshire have signed seam bowler Nathan Buck on a three-year deal after he agreed an early release from his contract with Lancashire.

The 25-year-old moved to the Red Rose from Leicestershire in September 2014 and played 19 games in two seasons.

He was restricted by injury in his first campaign, but took a T20 career-best 4-26 against Birmingham this term.

The former England Lions player has picked up 158 first-class wickets at an average of 38.52.

"I'm excited at the prospect of being able to play for a club like Northamptonshire," he told the club website.

"They are a strong, tight-knit side that have done exceptionally well this season; I can't wait to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, Northants will play South Africa on 21 May next year in a warm-up game for the tourists' three-match One-Day International series against England.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you