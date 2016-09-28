Nathan Buck: Northants sign paceman from Lancashire on three-year deal

Nathan Buck represented England Lions earlier in his career

Northamptonshire have signed seam bowler Nathan Buck on a three-year deal after he agreed an early release from his contract with Lancashire.

The 25-year-old moved to the Red Rose from Leicestershire in September 2014 and played 19 games in two seasons.

He was restricted by injury in his first campaign, but took a T20 career-best 4-26 against Birmingham this term.

The former England Lions player has picked up 158 first-class wickets at an average of 38.52.

"I'm excited at the prospect of being able to play for a club like Northamptonshire," he told the club website.

"They are a strong, tight-knit side that have done exceptionally well this season; I can't wait to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, Northants will play South Africa on 21 May next year in a warm-up game for the tourists' three-match One-Day International series against England.