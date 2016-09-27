Jaik Mickleburgh: Essex batsman to leave Division Two champions
Batsman Jaik Mickleburgh is to leave promoted Essex when his contract expires at the end of September.
The 26-year-old scored 4,978 runs in 101 first-class matches for the county and also played 38 limited-overs games.
But he only made eight Championship appearances this summer as the county won the Division Two title.
"Jaik has been a terrific servant to the club and contributed throughout his time here," head coach Chris Silverwood told the club website.