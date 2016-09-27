Australia beat Ireland by nine wickets in one-day international in Benoni

John Anderson top-scored for Ireland with 39

One-day international, Benoni: Ireland 198(43.5 overs): Anderson 36, Stirling 30; Zampa 3-37 Australia 199-1 (30.1 overs): Khawaja 82*, Smith 59*, Warner 48 Australia won by nine wickets Scorecard

Ireland lost to Australia by nine wickets in Tuesday's one-day international in Benoni, South Africa.

Ireland, who were well beaten by South Africa at the same venue on Sunday, won the toss and decided to bat, but were all out for 198 in 43.5 overs.

John Anderson top-scored with 36, while Paul Stirling contributed 30.

Australia always looked likely to make their target comfortably and reached 199-1 off just 30.1 overs, opener Usman Khawaja scoring an unbeaten 82.

Steve Smith was 59 not out by the close of the innings and David Warner made 48 before being caught by Tim Murtagh off his own bowling.

Smith and Khawaja combined for a second-wicket stand of 126 from 129 balls.

Australia handed a debut to seamer Daniel Worrall, 25, and he posted figures of 1-43 in his 10 overs.

Leg-break bowler Adam Zampa was the pick of the Australian attack with figures of 3-37.

Australia begin a five-match ODI series against hosts South Africa on Friday in Centurion.