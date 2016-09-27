Jack Leach and Dom Bess sign Somerset contract extensions

Dom Bess and Jack Leach have signed fresh contracts with Somerset, until 2018 and 2019 respectively

Somerset spin bowlers Jack Leach and Dom Bess have signed new contracts.

Leach, 25, and Bess, 19, graduated from the county's academy in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

Leach, who took 65 wickets in the County Championship last season, has extended his contract to 2019, while Bess has agreed a new two-year deal.

"It's great for the future of the club that these two highly talented players have committed themselves to Somerset," said director of cricket Matt Maynard.