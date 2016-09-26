David Griffiths: Fast bowler departs Kent after three seasons

David Griffths
David Griffths made 18 appearances in one-day competition for Kent in 2016

Fast bowler David Griffiths has left Kent at the end of his contract at the St Lawrence Ground.

The 31-year-old right-armer joined from Hampshire ahead of the 2014 campaign, but missed most of the 2015 season with triceps and back injuries.

Griffiths was Kent's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this season, with 13 at an average of 33.61.

He also played three times in the One-Day Cup, but did not feature in the County Championship.

Griffiths took career-best innings figures of 6-63 against Gloucestershire in September 2014.

"The time has come for me to now leave Kent to seek a new opportunity," he said.

