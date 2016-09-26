Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Worcestershire batsman wins award for fastest hundred

  • From the section Cricket
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 127 helped Worcestershire Rapids to 225-6 in their 38-runs victory against Durham Jets

Worcestershire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore has won the Walter Lawrence Trophy for scoring the fastest hundred of the 2016 season.

He hit a 43-ball century as they beat Durham Jets by 38 runs in their opening T20 Blast game in May.

Kohler-Cadmore scored 127 from 54 deliveries, including eight sixes and 14 fours, as he made Worcestershire's highest-ever individual T20 score.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Alex Hepburn has signed a new one-year deal until 2017.

The 20-year-old took 4-34 on his senior debut against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup at New Road in August.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you