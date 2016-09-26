Jeetan Patel: Warwickshire spinner wins Most Valuable Player award for second time

Jeetan Patel
Patel has taken more than 50 wickets in each of his last five Championship campaigns

Warwickshire off-spinner Jeetan Patel has won the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) Most Valuable Player award for a second time.

Patel, 36, took 102 wickets in all formats for the Bears in 2016, which included 69 in the County Championship.

The New Zealander took four five-wicket hauls in the Championship, including two in one game against Surrey in July with career-best figures of 10-123.

He also took 22 wickets on the way to helping his side win the One-Day Cup.

The spinner, who has not played for his country since January 2013, has now earned a recall for the remainder of New Zealand's Test tour of India, following an injury to fellow off-spinner Mark Craig.

Patel who also weighed in with 298 Championship runs, has now taken more than 50 wickets in a season in four-day cricket for five straight seasons, but this season's tally of 69 is his best.

