Paul Walter: Essex all-rounder signs new deal until 2018
Essex all-rounder Paul Walter has signed a contract extension, keeping him with the Division Two champions until the end of the 2018 season.
The 22-year-old played two first-class and seven T20 matches in 2016, having signed a professional deal in June.
Walter, who took the new ball in the latter stages of the T20 Blast, has taken eight wickets across all formats.
"It has always been a dream of mine to play for Essex," Basildon-born Walter told the club website.
"I haven't been part of the staff for long, so the opportunity to do that for a further year was something I jumped at."