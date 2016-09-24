Hampshire: Giles White sees positives for future despite Championship relegation

Hampshire fell to a six-wicket defeat by Durham in their final Championship match

Hampshire will have the strength to battle back from relegation to Division Two of the County Championship, director of cricket Giles White feels.

A six-wicket defeat by Durham sent Hampshire down on the final day of a season which produced just two wins.

"The team's battled really hard over the last couple of months, in a really difficult season," said White.

"There's positives. We've got young players playing regular first-team cricket gaining lots of experience."

A spate of injuries to key players, opening batsman Michael Carberry being diagnosed with cancer and coach Dale Benkenstein leaving halfway through the season for family reasons were just some of the problems Hampshire faced during 2016.

Captain James Vince also missed the majority of the Championship campaign on England duty.

Relegation means Hampshire will return to Division Two after just two seasons in the top tier.

"We're very disappointed that we ended up in this situation," White told BBC Radio Solent. "We felt that the players deserved a little bit more for their efforts.

"It's a very, very competitive division. The amount of injuries we've had would stretch us, whatever size squad we might have.

"We know what to expect in Division Two. We'll want to come back at the first time of asking, but we're also aware that's not an easy task either."