Lewis Hatchett: Sussex seamer retires from cricket on medical advice

Lewis Hatchett (left) took 72 wickets in his 27 first-class matches

Sussex seamer Lewis Hatchett has been forced to retire on medical advice because of injury, at the age of 26.

He was born with Poland Syndrome but overcame the rare physical impairment to make his first-class debut in 2010.

The Shoreham-born bowler's final first-XI fixture came in May's draw at Worcestershire, after he took 5-58 at Derbyshire in Sussex's previous match.

"Following medical advice, my long-term health is most important to me and I have to listen to my body," he said.

"To have to end my career in this way has been devastating, but to play six years at my home county has been a dream come true."

Sussex's head coach Mark Davis added to the county's website: "Lewis is somebody that, despite real challenges, has made the most of himself as a county cricketer.

"He will be successful at whatever he chooses to do post-cricket, due to his extraordinary work ethic and drive. I wish him all the best for the future."

Hatchett's career-best figures came against Leicestershire in 2010, when he took 5-47.