Tymal Mills: Sussex fast bowler signs new one-year contract

Tymal Mills' sole T20 international appearance came in the eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Southampton in July

Sussex and England left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old, who made his Twenty20 international debut against Sri Lanka in July, will remain at Hove until the end of the 2017 campaign.

Mills can only play T20 cricket because of a congenital back condition.

"The club have put a lot of time and effort into me, so I'm looking forward to repaying them by doing well in T20 next year," he said.

"Obviously, when I first signed, I was hoping to play in all three formats but that hasn't worked out.

"It was a really proud moment to receive my first England cap and it was nice that the work and performances that I have put in for Sussex were recognised."

Mills, who moved to Sussex from Essex before the 2015 season, took 15 wickets at an average of 19.73 in 12 appearances for Sussex in this season's T20 Blast.