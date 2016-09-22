Chris Rogers: Somerset captain and former Australia Test opener retires

Media playback is not supported on this device Chris Rogers: Somerset captain reflects on retirement and title race

Former Australia Test opener Chris Rogers has announced his retirement following title-chasing Somerset's final match of 2016.

The 39-year-old Somerset captain played 313 first-class matches, scoring 25,470 runs at an average of 49.55.

He hit two centuries in his final match as Somerset kept their hopes of a first County Championship title alive with a 325-run win over Nottinghamshire.

"It's a pretty special way to go out," Rogers told BBC Radio Bristol.

Victory took Somerset to the top of the table, although they will win the title only if Middlesex's game with Yorkshire at Lord's is drawn.

The former Middlesex and Northamptonshire batsman averaged 49.55 in 25 Tests for Australia between 2008 and 2015.

Rogers finished unbeaten on 100 at Taunton on Thursday - the 76th first-class hundred of an 18-year career - having made 132 on Tuesday.

He added: "I remember Darren Lehmann being carried off at the Adelaide Oval after he had slogged 150 against us and I always hoped that I could do something similar.

"But, not only that, we've had a fantastic year. To walk around and see the standing ovation from the Somerset supporters is a nice way to go out."