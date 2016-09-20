Nuwan Kulasekara: Sri Lanka cricketer bailed after fatal crash

From the section

Kulasekara has played 21 Tests, 173 ODIs and 50 T20s for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka bowler Nuwan Kulasekara has been released on bail after he was involved in a crash in which a motorcyclist died.

Sri Lanka's cricket board said preliminary investigations suggested the motorcyclist was "flung into Mr Kulasekara's path" when he lost control while trying to overtake a bus.

It added the player was bailed "pending completion of the investigation".

Kulasekara, 34, retired from Tests in June to focus on limited-overs cricket.

He played three times for Sussex in the T20 Blast this season.