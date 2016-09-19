County Championship Division Two: Leicestershire v Glamorgan (Tue)

From the section

Mark Cosgrove had two spells with Glamorgan, in 2006 and between 2009 and 2011

County Championship Division Two: Leicestershire v Glamorgan Venue: Grace Road, Leicester Date: Tuesday, 20 September Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary from BBC Radio Leicester/BBC Wales Sport on BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Radio Wales

Leicestershire captain Mark Cosgrove has been passed fit to face former county Glamorgan after suffering a hand injury against Derbyshire.

Fast bowler Richard Jones is out injured, with Ben Raine or Dieter Klein set to take his place.

Glamorgan choose from the same 12 players on duty for the win over champions Essex.

All-rounder Graham Wagg is again missing for personal reasons.

Timm van der Gugten, Glamorgan's player of the year, needs just three wickets to reach 50 for the Championship season, while Michael Hogan needs six.

Teenage batsman Aneurin Donald is targeting 72 runs for the 1,000 mark in the Championship.

Both teams have won three matches in 2016 but Leicestershire, in seventh place, are 18 points ahead of Glamorgan.

The Foxes won the season opener in Cardiff by 10 wickets.

Leicestershire (from): Horton, Robson, Dearden, Cosgrove (capt), Dexter, Eckersley, Pettini, Raine, McKay, Sayer, Klein, Shreck.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Rudolph (capt), Bragg, Donald, Lloyd, Carlson, Meschede, Wallace, Morgan, van der Gugten, Hogan, Carey.