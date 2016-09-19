Glamorgan's Aneurin Donald on ECB 'pathway' to England selection

Aneurin Donald made his Glamorgan debut in September 2014 against Hampshire

Glamorgan's 19-year-old batsman Aneurin Donald has taken another step towards international recognition.

Donald has been named in one of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) 'International Pathway' squads.

The programme is aimed at helping county players find a route to the England side and includes the Lions, Young Lions, a Pace Programme and Overseas Placements.

Donald will spend the coming months playing in Perth in Australia.

He is one of more than 50 players aged between 17 and 30 from all 18 first-class counties selected for one of the schemes.

Swansea-born Donald shot to prominence when he equalled the fastest ever double-hundred in first-class cricket, off just 123 balls against Derbyshire in July.

He eventually scored 234 off 136 balls in an innings that was also his maiden County Championship century for Glamorgan.

Donald has already been tipped for international honours and even to become future England captain by former England skipper Michael Vaughan.