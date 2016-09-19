Matt Quinn: Essex seamer signs new contract extension

Quinn took 11-148 against Gloucestershire in the Championship earlier this season

Essex seamer Matt Quinn has signed an extension to keep him at the Division Two champions until the end of 2018.

New Zealand-born Quinn, 23, joined ahead of this season and took 22 first-class wickets at an average of 21.50 in four matches to help win promotion.

He also played in 20 limited-overs matches, taking 25 wickets.

"I have loved every minute of my time with the club so far and I am delighted with how everything has gone this season," he told the club website.

"I am thrilled that we are playing Division One cricket next year and look forward to testing myself against the best teams in the country."

Quinn previously played for his native New Zealand at Under-19 level, but holds a UK passport so does not count as an overseas player.