Jonathan Trott: Warwickshire batsman's role in Lord's final win over Surrey

Warwickshire captain Ian Bell paid tribute to Jonathan Trott after the ex-England international's match-winning innings at Lord's on Saturday.

Trott led the Bears home with an unbeaten 82 in their eight-wicket One-Day Cup final walloping of Surrey.

"It was Jonathan Trott at his best," Bell told BBC Sport.

"If there's one bloke in world cricket who I'd want to knock off a small total like that, or a total where you can pace yourself, it is Trotty."

Trott increasingly hot at Lord's

Trott has a fine record at Lord's, both for Warwickshire and England.

He averages 66.17 there in first-class cricket, having hit four centuries at the north London ground.

Two of them were for his adopted country, with the other two for Warwickshire - the most recent coming against County Championship leaders Middlesex earlier this season. He has also made a century and three fifties there in List A cricket.

The 35-year-old had already made three centuries in six One-Day Cup innings this season and his 82 in the final took him to an aggregate of 515 runs, at an average of 85.50. That total is bettered only by Bears team-mate Sam Hain's 540 runs in three more innings.

But, until Saturday, South Africa-born batsman Trott had not even got past 20 in three previous Lord's finals for the Bears, having made 3, 17 and 2.

One-Day final stardom 'surreal' for Trott

"It was a surreal moment," Trott told BBC Sport.

"Getting to the end of your career, you want to put in performances and have memories. This was my fourth final and it's the first time I've got above 20, so it will always be nice to be able to say that I did that.

"Once you step out of international cricket, these are the closest you get. It feels nice to be able to come to these games and contribute.

"As a youngster, you always want to come here and play at the home of cricket. I didn't do too well early on in my career, but the older I've got it's been good to me.

"As a former international who has been playing a few years you want to set the bar high for yourself and the younger players around you - but so many of our guys stood up and performed superbly.

"We showed our quality. We're an experienced team so we need to be competing in these finals and winning them."