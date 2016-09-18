Glamorgan: Colin Ingram picks up award after injury-hit season

Colin Ingram has played 31 one day internationals for South Africa

Colin Ingram has been named Glamorgan's one-day player of the year.

The 31-year-old South African batsman scored 869 runs and took 15 wickets in white-ball cricket.

Ingram has recently undergone surgery operation on an injured knee which meant he played only one-day cricket this season and is due to play in all forms of the game next year.

Fast bowler Timm van der Gugten was named Glamorgan's 2016 player of the year in his first season in Wales.

The Netherlands international has claimed 73 wickets across all formats.

Aneurin Donald was the young player of the year after his spectacular double-hundred at Colwyn Bay.

Donald's innings of 234 in 123 balls saw him equal the world record for the fastest double-century in first-class cricket.

He also became the youngest player to reach 1,000 first-class runs in a season for Glamorgan, beating the record of former captain and coach Matthew Maynard.

Retiring spinner Dean Cosker received a special award after 20 years in the first team, while batsman Nick Selman was second XI player of the year.