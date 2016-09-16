Bangladesh v England: Zafar Ansari grateful for call-up after injury-hit 12 months

Ansari will join his Surrey captain and fellow spinner Gareth Batty on tour to Bangladesh

Surrey's Zafar Ansari wants to repay England's faith in him after getting a Test call-up for the Bangladesh tour despite an injury-hit 12 months.

The spinner missed the chance to make his England debut in 2015 after dislocating his left thumb and injured the same finger in May this year.

Ansari, 24, has claimed 22 wickets at 31 apiece in the Championship in 2016.

"They've shown a lot of trust in me," he told BBC Sport. "I'm really grateful to them for that."

"After a tough 12 months with injury and missing out, it's really nice to be back in there," added Ansari, who joins Lancashire's Haseeb Hameed and Northamptonshire's Ben Duckett as three uncapped players for the October tour.

"England have looked after me well, they kept me positive. Hopefully I can repay that."

England play three one-day internationals in Bangladesh, starting on 7 October, followed by a two-Test series from 20 October.

Ansari (centre) injured his thumb on the same day as his England call-up for last year's away tour against Pakistan

Ansari will have the familiar face of Surrey captain Gareth Batty on tour with him in Bangladesh, with his fellow spinner set for an England return 11 years after his last Test.

Batty, 38, said of Ansari: "I've gone on record before and I don't change my stance. I think he's the best young spinner in the country.

"It was bitterly disappointing last year for the lad to break his thumb as he did and it continued being a problem for a while.

"Hopefully this is a sustained period where he can hold his fitness and forge a career with England and Surrey."

'Where, when, I'm there

Gareth Batty's Surrey will face Ian Bell's Warwickshire in Saturday's One-Day Cup final

The most recent of Batty's seven Tests came against Bangladesh in 2005, while his last international game was a one-day match in March 2009 against West Indies in Barbados.

He has 41 championship wickets this season and, alongside Ansari, is one of four England spinners in the Test squad - Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are the other two.

Batty, who turns 39 in October, said: "It's a wonderful honour. Your country comes calling, you say 'where, when, I'm there'. It doesn't matter if you're 15 or 16 on your first tour or you're knocking on the door at 40 like me."

Before he can add to his 11 Test wickets, though, Batty will lead Surrey out at Lord's on Saturday for the One-Day Cup final against Warwickshire.

"We get Saturday out of the way and for a brief period I'll turn my attention to making sure I'm right for a trip away with England," he added.

"If I can help England in any way shape or form, I'm all over it."