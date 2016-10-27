England women in Sri Lanka 2016

November

9 1st ODI, Colombo (SSC) England won by eight wickets Match report. Scorecard

12 *2nd ODI, Colombo (RPS) England won by 122 runs Match report. Scorecard

15 *3rd ODI, Colombo (RPS) England won by five wickets Match report. Scorecard

17 *4th ODI, Colombo (RPS) England won by 162 runs Match report. Scorecard

*The last three ODIs are ICC Women's Championship fixtures which count towards qualification for the 2017 World Cup.