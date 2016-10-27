England women in Sri Lanka 2016
November
|9 1st ODI, Colombo (SSC)
|England won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|12 *2nd ODI, Colombo (RPS)
|England won by 122 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|15 *3rd ODI, Colombo (RPS)
|England won by five wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|17 *4th ODI, Colombo (RPS)
|England won by 162 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
*The last three ODIs are ICC Women's Championship fixtures which count towards qualification for the 2017 World Cup.