England women in Sri Lanka 2016

England with the one-day series trophy

November

9 1st ODI, Colombo (SSC)
England won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard
12 *2nd ODI, Colombo (RPS)
England won by 122 runs
Match report. Scorecard
15 *3rd ODI, Colombo (RPS)
England won by five wickets
Match report. Scorecard
17 *4th ODI, Colombo (RPS)
England won by 162 runs
Match report. Scorecard

*The last three ODIs are ICC Women's Championship fixtures which count towards qualification for the 2017 World Cup.

