Glamorgan sign up young Welsh talent, but two players leave

Lukas Carey took seven wickets on his debut including the prize scalp of England Lions star Ben Duckett

Glamorgan have moved to tie down young talent with Welsh youngsters Owen Morgan, Lukas Carey, Kiran Carlson and Jack Murphy all given contracts.

But James Kettleborough and Dewi Penrhyn Jones will leave the Welsh county at the end of this season.

All-rounder Morgan, 22, made headlines with 103 not out against Worcestershire and 19-year-old Carey took seven wickets on his debut against Northamptonshire.

Both have signed two-year deals.

Eighteen-year-old Carlson, who became Glamorgan's youngest ever centurion with his 119 against Essex, has been given a one-year deal along with Murphy.

"It's a great honour to sign with Glamorgan and coming through the academy it's just brilliant to be taking that next step," said Cardiff-born Carlson.

"I'm going to be studying at Cardiff University, but I'm taking a year out to play cricket, going over to Australia and then with Glamorgan next year."

Carey, from head coach Robert Croft's home club of Pontarddulais, said: "Playing for Glamorgan is such a huge honour. Hopefully I can repay the coaches and staff for having faith in me with some good performances."

Morgan said: "It feels great to earn my first professional contract with Glamorgan. I guess it's been a long time coming.

"I've put in a lot of hard work and graft and it's amazing to see it paying off on the pitch.

"There are a few young Welsh players coming through at the moment and it's brilliant to be a part of that."

Glamorgan chief executive and director of cricket, Hugh Morris, said the progress of the youngsters was a success story for the club's academy system.

"We've got a good production line of home-grown cricketers rising through the ranks at the moment," said Morris.

"We had a chance to blood a few youngsters this year and these players have really put their hands up when it mattered."

Meanwhile Kettleborough and Jones are set to leave Swalec Stadium when the season ends.

Batsman Kettleborough, 23, joined from Northamptonshire for the 2015 season and has made three County Championship appearances.

Jones, 21, progressed via Glamorgan's academy to make two first-class appearances.