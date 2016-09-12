Glamorgan Cricket: Carlson ton makes Glamorgan history

Kiran Carlson attended Whitchurch school in Cardiff - where footballer Gareth Bale, rugby star Sam Warburton and Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas were all pupils.

Kiran Carlson wants to build on the unbeaten 101 which saw him become youngest player to reach a first-class hundred for Glamorgan.

Carlson helped Glamorgan recover from 34-5 to close on 256-7 against Essex.

At 18 years, 119 days Carlson is 104 days younger than Mike Llewellyn was when he reached a ton against Cambridge University in 1972.

"It sounds brilliant, it was a great partnership with Owen (Morgan) and hopefully we'll carry on," he said.

Carlson was playing in only his third first-class match at Chelmsford, having taken five wickets with his part-time off-spin against Northants on debut, only to be dismissed for a pair of ducks in his second match against Gloucestershire.

"It's lovely to get a first-class hundred under the belt soon into my career, hopefully I can carry on and it'll set up the day for us," Carlson told BBC Wales Sport.

Carlson did his A levels in summer 2016 at Whitchurch school, and plans to study Civil Engineering at Cardiff University in 2017.

His effort was all the more remarkable as Glamorgan given the predicament Glamorgan were in when he came to the crease.

"It's almost less pressure when we are in that kind of position because the pitch was doing a bit, so if you think of it as a challenge rather than a bad situation you can get out the other side pretty well," he said.

He shared an unbeaten stand of 129 with Morgan who hit his maiden hundred at Worcester three matches previously.

"It was quite tough, the Essex bowlers bowled quite well with the new ball and deservedly took a few wickets," said Morgan.

Carlson's record came one game after 19 year-old Aneurin Donald became the youngest Glamorgan player to reach 1,000 runs in a season.