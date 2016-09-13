Bangladesh v England: Eoin Morgan & Alex Hales still part of group - Jos Buttler

Media playback is not supported on this device Touring Bangladesh not an easy decision - Jos Buttler

Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales remain "very much part of the group" despite not touring Bangladesh, says stand-in England one-day captain Jos Buttler.

Captain Morgan and Hales made themselves unavailable for October's trip because of security concerns.

No international side has toured Bangladesh since 20 people were killed in a siege at a cafe in Dhaka in July.

"We're a tight-knit bunch of guys and we will remain that way," wicketkeeper Buttler, 26, told BBC Sport.

"It is a side where a lot of guys have grown up together. There are a lot of close friendships."

Buttler said he had spoken to Morgan, 30, and insisted the Middlesex player was "very much still the captain of the England ODI side".

"I completely respect the decision that has been made," he added. "There are things that happen in the world that are much bigger than cricket."

Buttler will lead England in Morgan's absence in the three-match one-day series starting on 7 October, which will be followed by two Tests.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described Morgan's decision as a "huge mistake", while Nasser Hussain, another ex-skipper, felt Morgan "should be with his team".

England all-rounder Ben Stokes tweeted his support for Morgan and Hales, 27, while former spinner Graeme Swann said he would not travel to Bangladesh if he was still playing.

Buttler, who led England in a Twenty20 against Pakistan last year, added: "I am sure Eoin was expecting a lot of people to disagree with his decision.

"He's a very strong-minded person. That's why he is such a fantastic leader."

Bangladesh's new bowling coach Courtney Walsh told BBC World Service's Stumped programme he was "surprised" by Morgan and Hales' decision, and that fans and players from both teams would be disappointed.

Walsh was in Dhaka last week and said he felt safe and comfortable and that security was at the highest level.

"If I'm going on tour with a team, West Indies or whatever, and not everyone is touring you're going to feel a little bit disappointed. But at the end of the day, individuals have to weigh up options and do what they think is right," he added.

The England one-day and Test squads will be announced on 16 September.