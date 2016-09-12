James Tomlinson: Hampshire seam bowler to retire at end of season

Hampshire seam bowler James Tomlinson has announced he will retire at the end of the season

The 34-year-old left-armer has spent his whole career at the Ageas Bowl, and in 2008 he was the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship with 67.

"I would most like to thank the opposition batters who somehow for over a decade missed the straight ones and nicked the half volleys.

"To you all I will be forever grateful," he told the club website.

