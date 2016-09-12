Chris Russell: Worcestershire to part company with paceman

Worcestershire fast bowler Chris Russell
Russell's best Worcestershire figures were 4-43 on his debut against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in 2012

Worcestershire fast bowler Chris Russell is to leave New Road, having not been offered a new contract.

The 27-year-old from the Isle of Wight made his first-class debut against Warwickshire in August 2012, after taking six wickets in a tour match against South Africa at New Road.

He has played 17 further first-class games but only occasionally in limited-overs cricket in the past two years.

"It's always a tough time for people to be leaving," said boss Steve Rhodes.

"I think he'll look elsewhere to try and find another county. Wherever that might be, I wish him well."

