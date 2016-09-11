County Championship: Essex v Glamorgan

Jacques Rudolph made his South Africa Test debut in 2003 against Bangladesh

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Essex v Glamorgan Date: Monday, 12 September Venue: The Essex County Ground, Chelmsford Time: 10:30 Coverage: Live audio commentary from BBC Wales Sport/BBC Radio Essex and text score updates on BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Essex need just six points to seal the Division Two title and promotion as they face Glamorgan in Chelmsford.

Batsmen Varun Chopra and Adam Wheater have re-joined the county from Warwickshire and Hampshire and are named in a 14-man squad.

Glamorgan are in eighth place after losing three consecutive games and have captain Jacques Rudolph back after neck trouble.

Graham Wagg misses the game and teenage seamer Lukas Carey makes up the squad.

Essex need only five points to finish ahead of current nearest challengers Kent, whom they face in their final match.

But they need six to be sure of staying above third-placed Sussex, who have two games left.

The 2016 encounter in Cardiff finished with Glamorgan shading a drawn game, as batsman Will Bragg hit a career-best 161 not out.

He needed a further 16 to reach 1,000 first-class runs for the season.

Essex (from): Browne, Chopra, Westley, Wheater, Lawrence, Bopara, Ten Doeschate (capt), Rhodes, Foster, Napier, Masters, Porter, Beard, Walter.

Glamorgan (from): Glamorgan (from): Rudolph (capt), Selman, Bragg, Lloyd, Donald, Carlson, Meschede, Wallace, Morgan, van der Gugten, Hogan, Carey.