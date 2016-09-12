Simon Kerrigan: Lancashire spinner signs new two-year deal with the club

Simon Kerrigan
Lancashire bowler Simon Kerrigan has taken 24 wickets in first-class cricket this season

Left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan has signed a new two-year deal with Lancashire.

The 27-year-old has spent his whole career with the Red Rose county and has taken over 100 first-class wickets in the past three seasons.

He made his only England appearance in the last Test of the 2013 Ashes series.

"He is a senior figure in the dressing room and has significant importance both on the field and off it," said director of cricket Ashley Giles.

Kerrigan told the club website: "I really want to find the form that got me an England call-up in 2013 and put in match-winning performances for the Red Rose, not only in our next two games this season, but in the future."

