Harry Finch: Sussex batsman signs new contract until 2018

Former England Under-19 international Harry Finch (left) scored two first-class centuries for Sussex this season

Sussex batsman Harry Finch has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 season.

The 21-year-old joined Sussex's youth set-up at the age of 13 and made his first-class debut in 2013.

Finch made 17 appearances in all competitions for Sussex this season before his campaign was ended when he sustained a broken thumb last month.

"Harry is showing considerable potential," head coach Mark Davis said.

"Given opportunity, he will become an integral part of our squad."