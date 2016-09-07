Eoin Morgan: England captain still to commit to Bangladesh tour

Eoin Morgan was appointed England one-day captain in December 2014

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan is still to commit to the Bangladesh tour, with director of cricket Andrew Strauss saying anyone who does not travel is giving a chance to another player.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is satisfied with security plans for the trip, which starts in October.

"It comes down to how comfortable I feel to go," said Morgan.

Strauss said: "The big consequence for not going is you are giving someone else an opportunity to stake a claim."

No international side has toured Bangladesh since 20 people were killed in a siege on a cafe in Dhaka in July.

However, the ECB conducted a security review and declared in August that England's tour, which includes two Tests and three ODIs, will go ahead.

"We feel it's safe to go, and I genuinely believe that," said Strauss. "That is why I'm encouraging every player to use that incredibly detailed and experienced viewpoint from security expert Reg Dickason to make a judgement."

Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Liam Dawson have publically said they will tour if selected, with Jonny Bairstow indicating he will do the same.

Strauss confirmed that the rest of the players will inform the ECB of their decision on Friday or Saturday, with squads to be named on 16 September.

"I can't force anyone on to that plane," added the former England captain.

"Everyone has a different attitude to risk, different thoughts about what their priorities in life are. That's fine, that's their decision."

Morgan had twice previously declined to state his intentions.

After England's Twenty20 defeat by Pakistan on Wednesday, he told BBC Test Match Special: "I haven't made a decision on Bangladesh yet.

"I have had two weeks of busy cricket. I have a few more days now to think about it.

"The decision will be based on if I feel safe going out there to play cricket."

"As captain, you want to be there in the mix with everybody but ultimately you have to feel comfortable enough to be able to concentrate on cricket and be able to benefit the team."

Swann agreed to tour India in 2008 because of his desire to play Test cricket

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann, who was part of the squad that toured India in 2008 in the wake of Mumbai bombings, said: "I went back on a very personal, selfish mission because I knew I would play Test cricket.

"Had I had kids - young children at the time - there's no way I'd have gone back. I weighed it up for myself."

Swann, who retired at the end of 2013, said he would turn down the chance to tour Bangladesh if he was still playing.

"We're a western team, going to a country where there's terrorism against the west," he said.

"We are a massive beacon. We are a target. If I was in that situation I wouldn't go.

"If you don't go and someone goes in your place, there's a chance you might not play again.

"It's a very tricky decision to make. I'm glad I'm not in a position to make it again."