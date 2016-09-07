England v Pakistan: Tourists smash their way to Old Trafford victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Sharjeel helps Pakistan thrash England

Only Twenty20 international, Old Trafford England 135-7 (20 overs): Hales 37, Wahab 3-18, Imad 2-17 Pakistan 139-1 (14.5 overs): Sharjeel 59, Latif 59* Pakistan won by nine wickets Scorecard

England were thrashed in their final international of the summer, losing the sole Twenty20 match against Pakistan by nine wickets at Old Trafford.

Set 136 to win, Pakistan reached their target inside 15 overs, with Sharjeel Khan (59) and Khalid Latif (59 not out) sharing an opening stand of 107.

It is England's joint-second biggest T20 defeat in terms of balls remaining and the third time they have lost by nine wickets.

The home side earlier limped to 135-7, losing six wickets for 54 runs, and at one stage went more than seven overs without finding the boundary.

This was a disappointing night at the end of an otherwise successful limited-overs summer for England, one in which they have won one-day series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, as well as the only T20 against the former.

Here, on an ideal batting surface, they could not get on top of a Pakistan attack whose four pace bowlers cleverly varied their length and pace, along with left-arm spinner Imad Wasim, who did not concede a boundary.

Then the dazzling strokeplay of Sharjeel and Latif delighted a packed, partisan and deafening Old Trafford, ending Pakistan's tour on a considerable high.

Pakistan pair maul England...

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan put on 107 for the opening wicket

Defending a modest total, England needed everything to go their way in the field. Instead they were hit by a storm of boundaries from Sharjeel and Latif.

Whereas England struggled to find the fence - they hit only 10 fours and one six - Pakistan's first 36 runs came exclusively in fours, in the space of four overs.

Left-hander Sharjeel and his right-handed partner Latif took advantage as England too often dropped short, with captain Eoin Morgan forced to turn to Joe Root's occasional off-spin inside the powerplay.

When Morgan called on his frontline spinners, Sharjeel twice lofted Adil Rashid over the mid-wicket fence to reach a 30-ball half-century.

Rashid at least had Sharjeel sky to Moeen Ali at cover, then had a stumping chance missed by Jos Buttler to reprieve Babar Azam.

But by then, the result was not in doubt, Latif clubbing Moeen over cow corner to complete his half-century in 36 balls and Babar hitting Liam Plunkett for four to seal the win.

...after bowlers apply the vice grip

Wahab Riaz was named man of the match for his 3-18, which included the wicket of Eoin Morgan

England's problems began long before then, in a batting effort that was stifled by the accuracy, variation and execution of Pakistan's five bowlers.

Alex Hales and Jason Roy added 56 for the first wicket but, after Roy was given lbw reverse-sweeping the brilliant Imad for 21, England slipped to 110-6.

Hales was bowled by Imad for 37 before the quartet of pacemen, three of whom are left-armers, took over.

Using changes of pace, Hasan Ali had Joe Root and Ben Stokes caught at third man and deep square leg respectively, while the excellent Wahab Riaz had Morgan edge behind and Buttler slap to deep point.

In all of this, England went from the end of the 10th over to midway through the 18th without finding the rope.

When David Willey finally hit Sohail Tanvir to the mid-wicket fence, it was the only boundary England hit in the second half of their innings.

'We played like pretty boys'

England captain Eoin Morgan on BBC Test Match Special: "Probably the last two overs of our innings and the first three of Pakistan's, the conditions really did change. We got it wrong with the toss.

"Pakistan bowled really well and we were about 15 short on the wicket we batted on. On the wicket we bowled on, we would have needed 185."

England coach Trevor Bayliss on Sky Sports: "The game was all about momentum. The way we were going allowed Pakistan to get on top. We didn't show urgency with our running. We played like pretty boys at one stage.

"It is a concern if we do lose the last game of a series. We want to win every game. You can coach all you want but it's got to come from within."

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on BBC Test Match Special: "First of all, credit must go to the players, who have responded really well. The bowlers bowled really well and then so did Sharjeel and Khalid.

"The crowd was really good. It was like playing a home game."

How's stat?!