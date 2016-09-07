Essex pair Jamie Porter and Dan Lawrence extend contracts with the club

Essex bowler Jamie Porter has taken two five-wicket hauls this season

Essex bowler Jamie Porter and batsman Dan Lawrence have extended their contracts with the club.

23-year-old Porter has taken 54 wickets in the Championship this season with best figures of 5-46 against Northants in April and has agreed a deal to 2019.

Lawrence, 19, has scored 943 runs in 15 first-class games in 2016 and will remain with Essex until at least 2018.

Meanwhile Essex have announced paceman Tom Moore will leave the club at the end of the season.

"There is nowhere I would rather continue my career at the moment," Porter told the club website.

Lawrence added: "I am extremely excited to be able to contribute towards winning as many trophies as possible over what will hopefully be a very successful few years for the club."