Chris Jordan: England bowler would 'definitely' tour Bangladesh

Chris Jordan took two wickets in his two one-day appearances against Pakistan

England v Pakistan, International Twenty20 Venue: Old Trafford Date: 7 September Start: 18:30 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England fast bowler Chris Jordan has confirmed he would "definitely" travel to Bangladesh if selected.

The October tour is scheduled to go ahead following a security review prompted by the deaths of 20 hostages in Dhaka in July.

"Everything else off the field can take care of itself. If selected, I will definitely go," Jordan said.

"When we get there I like to think that cricket would take over and we can put in some good performances for England."

Representatives from the England and Wales Cricket Board previously met with the England players to discuss their concerns.

All-rounder Moeen Ali was the first England player to commit to the tour, which consists of two Tests and three one-day internationals, while Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson has also said he would be willing to go on the tour if selected.

"Given all of the security advice, I've listened to it all and I'm pretty happy that it's fairly safe," Dawson, who made his one-day international debut against Pakistan on Sunday, told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's down to individuals to make decisions, but I'd be happy to go."

England have not toured Bangladesh since 2010, although they did play four World Twenty20 group matches there in 2014.

Jordan was due to appear in the domestic Bangladesh T20 competition in October 2015 but did not play due to international commitments.

"You always have to think about personal health and make a decision that is right for you," Jordan added.

"Whatever decision anyone else makes, that's entirely up to them and it should be respected."

England will play their final match of the summer, a one-off T20 at Old Trafford, on Wednesday against Pakistan.