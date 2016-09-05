Yorkshire CCC: Club appoints first female and Asian board members

Former Yorkshire president Geoffrey Boycott's attempted return to the board was rejected by 758 votes to 602

Yorkshire have appointed the first female and first Asian board members in their history, subject to a vote from the club's membership.

Katherine Mathew and Hanif Malik will start their new roles in March 2017 if their nominations are approved.

Earlier this year, Geoffrey Boycott's candidacy was rejected by the members.

"It's a huge step forward in trying to bridge that void that we might currently have between the club and the South Asian community," Malik said.

He is the founder and chief executive of a healthy living centre and was awarded an OBE earlier this year.

"Certainly growing up, myself and a lot of colleagues wouldn't have perceived Yorkshire as the most welcoming club to people of a minority background," Leeds-born Malik added.

"But I think the new regime and particularly the chief executive and the chairman are really striving to make this club more reflective of the vibrant and diverse communities we've got here in Yorkshire."

Mathew, who works for East Riding Council, was elected to a committee role with the club in January 2015.

She said: "I think, to be fair, everybody is really keen to involve all stakeholders in Yorkshire cricket already.

"It's not that me being a woman will change that - it will just help broaden views slightly."

Former Yorkshire and England batsman Boycott's hopes of rejoining the board came to an end in March after chairman Steve Denison asked members not to vote for him.

"We need specialist skills on our board in relation to finance and construction - and that's the direction of the board over the next few years," he said at the time.