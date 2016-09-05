Graeme Welch: Ex-Derbyshire performance director named Leicestershire assistant

Derbyshire were second from bottom in the County Championship when Graeme Welch resigned

Former Derbyshire elite performance director Graeme Welch has been named assistant coach at Leicestershire.

Welch played in over 400 games in all formats for Warwickshire and Derbyshire in a 14-year career, before joining Essex as a bowling coach in 2008.

The 44-year-old was appointed as elite performance director at Derbyshire in 2014, but resigned in June 2016.

Leicestershire appointed former assistant Pierre de Bruyn as their new head coach on 26 August.

"Graeme will be a fantastic assistant for Pierre with his tremendous experience of county cricket as both a player and coach," chief executive Wasim Khan told the club website.

"I've known 'Pop' for many years and I'm looking forward to him working alongside Pierre as we continue to move the club forward following the excellent work of Andrew McDonald."