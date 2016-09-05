Ben Duckett: England looking at Northants batsman, says boss David Ripley

Ben Duckett scored 80 and 185 against Glamorgan in Northants' most recent County Championship match

England are monitoring Northants batsman Ben Duckett ahead of the tour to Bangladesh, said his county's director of cricket David Ripley.

The 21-year-old left-hander has scored 1,043 runs in the County Championship this summer, at an average of 54.89.

He also averaged 63.28 and 43.36 in one-day and T20 cricket respectively.

"I'm having some good communication with (England selector) James Whitaker and England about how they are viewing him and how close he is," said Ripley.

"We know England have got a good white-ball group of players and Ben's certainly knocking on the door."

The trip to Bangladesh features three one-day internationals and two Tests between 7 October and 1 November.

Talking to BBC Radio Northampton, Ripley said: "They're going to a place where spin is going to play a large part. Could they take a little punt on Ben?

"No-one's really grasped some of those spots in the batting order so who knows?

"I'm sure he'll get in white-ball cricket before too long. Test cricket, we'll have to wait and see."