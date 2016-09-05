Glamorgan Cricket: County "delighted" by ODI finance boost

  • From the section Cricket
Swalec Stadium
Glamorgan reported a capacity crowd for Sunday's one-day international

Glamorgan chairman Barry O'Brien is "delighted" with a capacity crowd for the England-Pakistan one-day international in Cardiff.

Pakistan won by four wickets with Swansea-born Imad Wasim hitting the winning runs.

O'Brien is confident of making a profit from hosting England's 2016 matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"It's absolutely critical, a full house makes an enormous difference to our finances," he said.

The county declared the match a 15,000 sell-out on the morning of the game, improving the chances of balancing the books overall for 2016.

"We're delighted [with the crowd], we'll make a profit from this summer's internationals," O'Brien told BBC Wales Sport.

The ground was barely half-full for two T20 internationals between England and Pakistan at the SSE Swalec Stadium in 2010, which were played just a few weeks after Pakistan had been implicated in a spot-fixing scandal.

O'Brien is now hoping the strong public response to 50-overs cricket will bode well for Glamorgan's four games in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

"Already there's a lot of interest and if we can build on the Champions Trophy last time round [2013] we're looking forward to a great time," he said.

"The 50-50 game at international level is selling everywhere, it's been superbly attended across the summer, while the county 50-50 game isn't selling at all and Test matches are down."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you