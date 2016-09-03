England's Moeen Ali will 'definitely' travel to Bangladesh amid security concerns

  • From the section Cricket
Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali played in the World Twenty20 held in Bangladesh in 2014

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has confirmed he will tour Bangladesh if selected despite security concerns.

England were given the go-ahead for the tour after a security review, amid concerns following a July attack in Dhaka that left 20 hostages dead.

"I am definitely going if selected," said Moeen, the first England player to confirm he is certain to travel.

Limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has previously said no player will be forced to go on the tour.

The trip features three one-day internationals and two Tests between 7 October and 1 November.

"Everyone has their own views but I was pretty certain, I don't like to miss too much cricket," Moeen, who played for England in the 2014 World Twenty20 in Bangladesh, added.

"I know it's a tough decision for people, and it was a tough one for me as well, but I'm glad to be going."

Former England international Kevin Pietersen, captain of the team that was forced to abandon a tour of India midway following the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, had recently suggested some senior players would be reluctant to tour Bangladesh.

Moeen said: "It's not an easy decision to make and whatever happens the guys will back them if they don't."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you