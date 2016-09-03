England's Moeen Ali will 'definitely' travel to Bangladesh amid security concerns

Moeen Ali played in the World Twenty20 held in Bangladesh in 2014

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has confirmed he will tour Bangladesh if selected despite security concerns.

England were given the go-ahead for the tour after a security review, amid concerns following a July attack in Dhaka that left 20 hostages dead.

"I am definitely going if selected," said Moeen, the first England player to confirm he is certain to travel.

Limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has previously said no player will be forced to go on the tour.

The trip features three one-day internationals and two Tests between 7 October and 1 November.

"Everyone has their own views but I was pretty certain, I don't like to miss too much cricket," Moeen, who played for England in the 2014 World Twenty20 in Bangladesh, added.

"I know it's a tough decision for people, and it was a tough one for me as well, but I'm glad to be going."

Former England international Kevin Pietersen, captain of the team that was forced to abandon a tour of India midway following the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, had recently suggested some senior players would be reluctant to tour Bangladesh.

Moeen said: "It's not an easy decision to make and whatever happens the guys will back them if they don't."