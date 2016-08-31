ICC Intercontinental Cup: Irish in control against Hong Kong

Hong Kong opener Ninad Shah escapes a stumping attempt by Niall O'Brien

ICC Intercontinental Cup, Stormont (day two of four) Ireland 316: Wilson 95, Porterfield 88; T Afzal 4-63, N Ahmed 4-73 Hong Kong 237: Rath 73no, N Khan 67, Dockrell 3-46 Chase 3-50 Scorecard (external site)

Ireland will go into day three of the Intercontinental Cup game against Hong Kong at Stormont with a 79-run lead after dismissing the tourists for 237.

Hong Kong resumed on 2-0 in reply to Ireland's 316 and Craig Young took quick wickets to leave them 3-2.

They recovered through Anshuman Rath's unbeaten 73 and 69 from Nisaket Khan while George Dockrell and Peter Chase each took three wickets.

Ireland have gained six points from their first-innings lead.

Bready pace bowler Young (2-64) gave the hosts the perfect start, claiming the wickets of Aizah Khan and skipper Babar Hyatt in the space of three deliveries in just the third over of the morning.

Tourists recover

Hong Kong rallied well after that setback as Ninad Shah (38) and Nisakat Khan then set about repairing the damage.

They posted a century stand before both fell in quick succession - a pattern that was to be repeated throughout the day.

Waqaz Khan and Rath reduced the arrears still further as they added 64 but once again it was to be a case of two wickets falling together as Waqaz (27) and new man Christopher Carter (0) were dismissed by Chase (3-50) and Paul Stirling respectively.

Rath battled on but Ireland struck twice yet again soon after with Dockrell (3-46) tempting Tanwir Afzal into a rush of blood and an easy stumping for Niall O'Brien while Chase trapped Ehsan Khan in front in the next over.

At 211-8 the home side were well on top and eyeing the six bonus points for a first-innings lead that would take them back to the top of the table.

And despite Rath's resistance, they didn't have long to wait as Dockrell tidied it up with the wickets of Nadseem and Tanvir before the scheduled close.