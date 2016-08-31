England v Pakistan: ODI batting record-breaking is 'magnificent' but 'boring' - Fraser

Alex Hales
Alex Hales' knock of 171 eclipsed Robin Smith's 167 against Australia in 1993

England selector Angus Fraser has praised England's "magnificent" record-breaking one-day international performances, but says continued dominance of bat over ball could "become a bit boring".

Eoin Morgan's side broke the world record for an ODI score when they posted 444-3 against Pakistan.

"It was brilliant," Fraser told BBC Radio 5 live. "But you want to see a contest between bat and ball."

England have now won the series.

They triumphed in the first three of their five scheduled ODIs against Pakistan, with the fourth on Thursday, 1 September.

England's innings contained 16 sixes - the most they have ever scored in an ODI innings - and was underpinned by opener Alex Hales' 171 off 122 balls, their highest ever ODI individual score.

Pakistan left-arm paceman Wahab Riaz finished with figures of 0-110, the second most expensive in ODI history.

"It was great to watch," said Fraser, a former England bowler. "It was lovely watching the England players performing as they are.

"Obviously you want to see your team do well. But it can become a bit boring when the ball keeps going for four and six."

Fraser said he did not want to sound "negative" or "miserable" after an "unbelievable night of cricket", but added: "If this becomes the norm, who's going to want to bowl in the future?

"There are very few places a bowler seems to be able to go now. As a bowler you want to be getting wickets through skill rather than batsman error.

"All a bowler is trying to do is hide 60 balls. Sometimes bowlers are running in, bowling a good spell and still going for 65 from 10 overs."

Asked if there was any solution, Fraser replied: "The genie is out of the bottle. People turn up to see runs in white ball cricket, you know what the game is about - big scores."

