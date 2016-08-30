England v Pakistan: Hosts break ODI record as Alex Hales hits 171 in series victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England rack up world-record ODI score

Third one-day international, Trent Bridge England 444-3 (50 overs): Hales 171, Buttler 90 not out Pakistan 275 all out (42.4 overs): Amir 58, Sarfraz 38 England won by 169 runs Scorecard

England posted the highest ever one-day international total as they beat Pakistan by 169 runs at Trent Bridge to secure a series victory.

Alex Hales struck a record 171 and Jos Buttler made England's fastest ever 50 from 22 balls as England hit 444-3.

This surpassed the 443-9 posted by Sri Lanka against the Netherlands in 2006.

Pakistan were forced to bat aggressively but their batsmen struggled to build partnerships as they were bowled out for 279.

England have now won 11 of their past 12 ODIs against Pakistan and have a 14-8 'Super Series' lead, with two ODI games and a Twenty20 match remaining (all limited-overs matches are worth two points each).

Hales' record-breaking innings

Robin Smith's 167 against Australia in 1993 was the previous highest score by an Englishman.

Opener Hales had made just 7 and 14 in his previous one-day innings against Pakistan but he played positively after England won the toss and batted first on a good pitch.

Despite Jason Roy's early dismissal to a short Hasan Ali delivery, Hales' aggressive nature saw him register a 55-ball half-century, before earning a reprieve on 73 when he was caught off a no-ball.

His fourth one-day century was brought up from 83 deliveries but still Hales accelerated as he launched Hasan over midwicket to break Smith's 23-year record.

Hales targeted the on-side and left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz came in for particular punishment as the Notts man struck 44 runs from 26 deliveries.

He was trapped lbw by the next ball but left the field having hit 22 boundaries and four sixes.

Hales hits highest ODI score by an Englishman

Buttler and Morgan break record score

Joe Root played a supporting role to Hales, making 85 from 86 deliveries, but England could have stumbled once he fell in the 37th over.

However Buttler kept up the pressure on Pakistan with a succession of powerful shots all around the ground.

He struck a towering six over long-on and scooped Hasan to fine leg as he registered his half-century.

England captain Morgan added to the carnage by striking a Wahab delivery into the crowd for six as England passed their previous highest one-day total of 408.

Buttler had a late reprieve as he was bowled off a Wahab no-ball, before Morgan made his 31st one-day half-century by clubbing another six into the stand.

Buttler then struck the final ball of the innings over extra cover for four to finish on 90 not out and register a remarkable, unbeaten 161-run partnership with Morgan.

Eoin Morgan (left) made an unbeaten 57 while Jos Buttler finished on 90 not out

Struggles for Pakistan

Pakistan did not help themselves with a poor showing in the field, with several misfields giving England early boundaries.

The visitors were forced to bat aggressively from the start but the pressure of England's extraordinary total meant they could not build partnerships that would last through the innings.

Sharjeel made a quick half-century, flicking Chris Woakes off his hips for three consecutive boundaries before eventually being caught on the rope.

Ben Stokes took his first wicket since injuring his calf as he had Babar caught at cover, before Liam Plunkett dismissed Malik with a 90mph delivery.

The innings petered out before Mohammad Amir's entertaining cameo, as he made the first ever half-century by a number 11 in ODIs.

Amir made an attacking 58, thrashing Mark Wood for consecutive sixes before being caught and bowled by Woakes.

Extra stats from a record-breaking game

Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz's figures of 0-110 are the second most expensive in ODI cricket.

Joe Root is the sixth England player to make five consecutive half-centuries.

England scored 321-2 in their last 30 overs, hitting a boundary every four deliveries.

England's 59 boundaries were the most conceded in a one-day international innings.

Six of England's seven ODI innings with most sixes have been since June last year.

England struck 16 sixes, their most in an ODI innings.

Mohammad Amir's 58 is the highest score by a number 11 in one-day internationals.