Adam Wheater: Essex sign Hampshire wicketkeeper batsman on month-long loan

Hampshire's Adam Wheater has re-joined Essex on loan for the rest of the County Championship season.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper, who came through the academy at Chelmsford, joined Hampshire in 2013.

He is the county's leading first-class run scorer in 2016, with 850 runs, two centuries and career-best 204 not out against Warwickshire in July.

Meanwhile all-rounder Ashar Zaidi, 35, has signed a new two-year contract with the Division Two club.

Wheater has only missed one County Championship game for Hampshire this season as they battle to avoid relegation from Division One.

"It is good to have one of our own coming back to the club," said Essex head coach Chris Silverwood.

"Adam has a proven record with the bat and gloves at Division One level so he will be a valuable asset to us as the season reaches its climax."

Ashar Zaidi was named Player of the Tournament in the 2015 Bangladesh Premier League for his performances with Comilla Victorians

Zaidi enjoyed a fine season in the T20 Blast, hitting 23 sixes and 59 from 24 balls against Middlesex to help Essex qualify for the quarter-final.

"I am delighted the club have shown trust in me and given me further opportunities to show my capabilities," Zaidi told the club website.

"There is a great bunch of people throughout the club working hard to deliver success. Hopefully we can continue to be in contention for silverware throughout my time with the club."