Leicestershire: Harry Dearden given contract for 2017 County Championship season

Harry Dearden
Harry Dearden was previously part of the youth system at Lancashire

Leicestershire have signed teenage batsman Harry Dearden on a contract for the 2017 season after he impressed for the club's second XI.

Dearden, 19, will join the first-team squad for their pre-season programme.

"Harry has impressed everybody with his performances and, at 19, is a very exciting young cricketer," said chief executive Wasim Khan.

"He is a left-hander who bats at the top of the order and so he will create competition for places."

